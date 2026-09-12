Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Meets Odia Diaspora in Dubai

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Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi met members of the Odia community in Dubai during his visit to the UAE, with more than 800 people attending a gathering centred on Odisha’s culture, language and traditions.

The event brought together members of the diaspora who spoke with the Chief Minister about their experiences, aspirations and views. The gathering also gave the community an opportunity to express its happiness and pride over Majhi’s visit and interact with him directly.

A strong cultural flavour marked the occasion. Odissi performances and traditional folk dances showcased Odisha’s artistic heritage, while traditional Odia cuisine brought elements of the state’s food culture to the Dubai gathering.

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Majhi praised the Odia community in the UAE for maintaining a close connection with its roots despite living outside Odisha. He appreciated the efforts of community members to preserve and promote the Odia language, cultural practices and traditions abroad.

The interaction also reflected the continuing emotional ties between the Odia diaspora and their home state. The participation of the Dubai-based community highlighted how Odisha’s cultural identity continues to be carried forward by its people beyond the state’s borders.

The gathering served as a celebration of Odisha’s heritage as well as the contribution of Odias living across the world in keeping their cultural traditions alive.