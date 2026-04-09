Odisha CM Inaugurates ₹750 Cr Page Industries Unit in Cuttack: A New Textile Hub

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Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has officially inaugurated a state-of-the-art apparel manufacturing facility by Page Industries at Ramdaspur in Cuttack district. With the project backed by a ₹750 crore investment CM Mohan Majhi said this fits perfectly with the state’s push to turn Odisha into the “Surat-Tirupur of Eastern India” — basically setting sights on making it a major player in textiles.

This new facility is set to become a real driver of growth in the area, bringing direct jobs to more than 5,800 men and women. On top of that, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for a second Page Industries plant at Bhuinpur, which comes with another ₹258 crore investment and promises 3,500 more jobs. And while everyone was gathered, they also started work on a textile plant by MAS India Clothing Pvt Ltd at the same spot. The state government is clearly doubling down on its goal: attracting ₹7,212 crore in textile sector investment and creating about 40,000 jobs.

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CM Mohan Majhi pointed out that all this local industrial action is more than just numbers. He expects it to spark “reverse migration,” so skilled Odia workers can stop leaving the state for better jobs and instead find strong opportunities right at home. To make it work, the state is rolling out “plug-and-play” apparel parks, complete with everything companies need — power, water, good roads. The government also moved forward on industrial projects worth almost ₹41,000 crore across Khordha and Cuttack, aiming to create jobs for around 60,000 young people.

Plenty of big names turned up for the occasion, including Industry Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, Handloom, Textiles and Handicrafts Minister Pradeep Bal Samant, and the top brass from Page Industries — Managing Director V.S. Ganesh and Executive Director K. Srinivasan. The Chief Minister made a point of talking with local workers like Swarnaprabha Rautaray and Yamuna Tudu, really highlighting the impact these job-heavy, low-investment projects can have for women and the wider Odisha community.