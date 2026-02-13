Odisha Clears Land for 31 MSME and Industrial Projects, Accelerating Investment Implementation

Advertisement

Odisha has approved land allocation for 31 industrial projects, most of them belonging to the micro, small and medium enterprises sector, in a move aimed at accelerating industrial implementation and removing a key bottleneck for investors.

The approvals were granted by the land allotment committee of Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO), chaired by its chairperson Usha Padhee. The decision is expected to help projects that had been awaiting land access, which has historically been one of the biggest hurdles to timely industrial execution.

A large share of the approved projects comes from MSMEs, which play a central role in employment generation and industrial diversification. The proposals span sectors such as apparel and textiles, food processing, engineering and other manufacturing activities that contribute to supply chain development and regional economic growth.

Advertisement

The state has also prioritised land allocation in backward and underdeveloped districts such as Koraput, Kalahandi and Rayagada. This reflects a policy focus on spreading industrial investment beyond traditional industrial centres like Khurda, Cuttack, Angul, Jajpur and Jharsuguda, and promoting balanced regional development.

Land availability has remained a major implementation challenge for industries, often delaying projects despite investment approvals. To address this issue, the state has been strengthening land bank systems, improving administrative coordination and streamlining the allocation process through IDCO.

The clearance of land for 31 projects is expected to enable faster project execution, allowing companies to begin construction and operational planning. For MSMEs, timely land allotment is particularly important, as delays can significantly affect project viability and financing timelines.

The move is part of the state’s broader effort to convert investment commitments into operational industrial units. The speed of execution and infrastructure readiness will now determine how quickly these projects contribute to employment generation and industrial output.