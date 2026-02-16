Odisha clears ₹330 crore to restart Ekamra project, targets completion by 2027 to boost Bhubaneswar’s religious tourism

Advertisement

The Odisha government has approved a ₹330 crore financial package to revive and complete the Ekamra Kshetra development project around the Shree Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, signalling renewed focus on strengthening religious tourism infrastructure in the state capital. The project, which had slowed down due to pandemic-related disruptions, is now being reactivated with a defined investment plan and completion timeline extending to March 2027.

The Ekamra Kshetra Amenities and Monument Revival Action Plan was originally launched in 2019 to conserve heritage structures and improve amenities in the historic temple zone. However, progress was affected during the COVID-19 period, resulting in delays in key components of the redevelopment work. The fresh funding allocation aims to restart pending works and complete the planned infrastructure upgrades in a phased manner.

Under the revised implementation plan, the government has earmarked ₹180 crore for the first phase, which will focus on core infrastructure improvements and beautification of the temple surroundings. This phase includes redevelopment works aimed at improving accessibility, visitor movement, and the overall environment around the Lingaraj Temple, one of Odisha’s most significant religious landmarks.

The second phase, with an allocation of ₹150 crore, will support additional infrastructure and tourism-related facilities. Planned components include the construction of an interpretation centre to enhance visitor experience and awareness of the temple’s heritage significance. Development of peripheral infrastructure and improvements to surrounding areas are also part of this phase, aimed at creating an integrated religious tourism ecosystem.

Among the key proposals is the redevelopment of the Bindu Sagar water body as a heritage attraction, along with other beautification measures designed to preserve the cultural character of the Ekamra Kshetra. Plans also include the installation of symbolic religious structures intended to enhance the spiritual identity of the temple zone and attract more visitors.

The renewed push reflects the state government’s broader strategy to strengthen tourism-linked infrastructure and position Bhubaneswar as a major spiritual destination alongside established centres such as Puri. Religious tourism is considered a key driver of local economic activity, supporting hospitality, transport, and small business sectors.

Officials expect the project to improve visitor facilities, enhance heritage conservation, and increase tourist inflows over the long term. Once completed, the upgraded Ekamra Kshetra is expected to play a significant role in boosting Bhubaneswar’s tourism profile and generating sustained economic activity linked to pilgrimage and heritage tourism.

The revival and time-bound execution of the project indicate a shift towards completing previously delayed infrastructure initiatives, with the Ekamra Kshetra redevelopment emerging as a key component of Odisha’s efforts to strengthen its religious tourism infrastructure and urban heritage landscape.