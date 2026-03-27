Odisha Celebrates Ram Navami: Special Puja at Bhubaneswar’s Ram Mandir as Devotees Throng, Watch

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Bhubaneswar: On the sacred day of Ramanavami today, a palpable aura of devotion envelops the state of Odisha, as the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ram is fervently celebrated. The ambiance is redolent with the fervor of worship, Bhajan Kirtan, and the recitation of the revered Ramayana.

The resonant chanting of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ echoes through the air, filling the hearts of devotees with unbridled joy and unwavering faith. Since dawn, devotees have been queuing up at Sri Ram temples, bearing offerings of flowers, incense sticks, and sumptuous delicacies, eager to partake in the divine darshan of Lord Shri Ram.

At the Ram Mandir in Bhubaneswar, elaborate puja rituals are underway, marking the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

The temple’s doors were opened at 4:30 am, and the Mangala Aarti commenced at 5 am, followed by another Aarti at 7 am.

Today marks the culmination of the nine-day Ramayana recitation, and a yagna program has been initiated post-10 am. Additionally, a special Neetkanti ceremony is being conducted in the temple, entailing the sixteenth upachar puja, accompanied by offerings of water, panchamrut, bhoga, ragaa, pana, gua, prasad, and an array of sweets.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and State BJP President Manmohan Samal are expected to visit the temple to pay homage to Lord Shri Ram.

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The temple premises have been thronged by devotees since morning, and special arrangements have been put in place to facilitate the large influx of devotees.

Stringent security measures are in place, with barricades set up and a significant police presence comprising 8 platoons, 6 IICs, 2 additional DCPs, and approximately 20 ASIs and SIs.

Beyond this temple, special rituals are being performed across the state to commemorate the birth occasion of Lord Shri Ram, with the sacred atmosphere reverberating with the melodious sounds of bells and conch shells. Devotees are overcome with emotion as they prostrate themselves at the feet of the Lord.

Ram Navami is not merely a festival; it is a poignant reminder to tread the path of righteousness, truth, and ethics. On this hallowed day, devotees kindle the flame of love, peace, and goodwill in their hearts.

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