Odisha Cabinet clears FY27 Budget draft, approves major irrigation projects to boost farm coverage

The Odisha Cabinet has approved the draft Budget for the financial year 2026–27 along with key irrigation proposals aimed at expanding agricultural coverage and strengthening rural infrastructure ahead of the upcoming Assembly session.

The decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan. The approvals come ahead of the Budget session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, scheduled to begin on February 17, where detailed budget proposals will be formally presented.

According to Chief Secretary Anu Garg, a total of five proposals were placed before the Cabinet, out of which four received approval. One of the major proposals related to the draft state Budget for FY 2026–27, setting the stage for the government’s fiscal roadmap and policy priorities for the coming financial year.

A key highlight of the Cabinet decisions was the approval of three irrigation packages under the Integrated Anandapur Barrage Project, aimed at expanding irrigation facilities and improving agricultural productivity. The project is designed to create irrigation potential for approximately 60,000 hectares of agricultural land in Keonjhar and Balasore districts, strengthening water access for farmers in these regions.

While parts of the barrage infrastructure and canal systems have already been completed, the remaining command areas are being developed using an underground pipeline system to address land acquisition challenges and improve efficiency. This approach is expected to accelerate project implementation and ensure timely delivery of irrigation benefits.

The three newly approved irrigation packages together cover a command area of 15,867.36 hectares in Balasore district. The first package will provide irrigation to over 5,765 hectares at a cost exceeding Rs 146 crore, while the second and third packages will cover more than 5,177 hectares and 4,924 hectares respectively, with combined project costs exceeding Rs 213 crore. Additional funds have also been allocated for operation and maintenance over five years.

All three projects will be executed on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) turnkey basis, with a targeted completion timeline of 24 months. The irrigation expansion is expected to improve water availability, enhance farm productivity, and support rural economic stability in the state.

The Cabinet approvals signal Odisha’s focus on strengthening agricultural infrastructure and finalising fiscal priorities ahead of the FY27 Budget presentation. By advancing irrigation projects and preparing the budget framework, the government aims to support farm growth, improve water resource management, and drive broader economic development across the state.