Odisha Cabinet Approves O&M Policy 2026 for Rural Drinking Water Sustainability

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The Odisha Cabinet, led by the Chief Minister, has approved the Operation & Maintenance (O&M) Policy for Rural Drinking Water Supply – 2026. This is a big step toward making sure rural water infrastructure lasts. Instead of just building new systems, the state is now focusing on keeping everything running smoothly and well, so all the progress made under the Jal Jeevan Mission and other projects really sticks.

The policy brings in a hands-on, decentralized style of management. It spells out clear roles for the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation department, district authorities, Gram Panchayats, and Village Water & Sanitation Committees. The goal is to give more control to local groups, so people actually take ownership. That way, villages get a steady supply of safe drinking water, always meeting strict quality standards.

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Keeping all these assets up and running—Single Village Schemes, solar-powered systems, even big piped water projects—means using technology in smarter ways. The government’s rolling out high-tech monitoring: SCADA and IoT tools, plus a centralized Command & Control Centre to keep an eye on things in real time. They’ll also have regular maintenance schedules, asset management, and clear deadlines to fix any problems fast.

When it comes to money, the O&M Policy 2026 is set up so it pays for itself. Instead of adding a never-ending cost to the state’s finances, the policy brings in structured user charges and dedicated funds right at the village level to handle operating expenses. By safeguarding the substantial public investments already made, the policy ensures that the vision of “Har Ghar Jal” (Water in Every Home) in Odisha is not just a temporary achievement but a permanent reality for rural households.