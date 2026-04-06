Odisha Cabinet Approves ₹93 Crore for 79,033 Smartphones for Anganwadi Workers

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The Odisha State Cabinet gave green light to a major plan regarding distribution of smartphones to almost 80,000 Anganwadi workers, lady supervisors, and block coordinators all over the state. We’re talking about nearly 79,033 new devices, backed by a budget of ₹93 crore.

The primary objective of this distribution is to streamline and digitize the monitoring of the nutritional status of mothers and children. With these smartphones, frontline workers can now enter data in real-time instead of filling out forms by hand. This means faster, more accurate information and, hopefully, better and quicker care for families, whether they’re in big cities or small villages.

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This rollout is part of the POSHAN Abhiyaan—short for the Prime Minister’s Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nourishment. The smartphones will help workers register people for benefits, keep tabs on supplementary nutrition deliveries, record children’s growth, and even supervise pre-school activities.

By rolling out this tech, Odisha wants to boost how well the Women and Child Development Department works. It sets up a solid digital system for tracking results and managing welfare programs. In the end, the hope is this makes sure support actually gets to the people who need it most, right when they need it.