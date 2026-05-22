Odisha Cabinet Approved Repeal of 358 Outdated Laws: Major Regulatory Reforms Explained

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The Odisha state cabinet has kicked off a major legislative cleanup, signing off on the Law Commission’s recommendation to scrap 358 laws which are obsolete now. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi led the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, where they decided to bring in the “Odisha Repealing Bill, 2026.” This bill is all about clearing out laws that have piled up over the last fifty years, from 1974 to 2025.

Chief Secretary Anu Garg broke it down for journalists, saying most of these 358 laws are just amending Acts. Once their changes get plugged into the main Act, those amendments lose their purpose, so hanging onto them only clutters up the statute books. That’s why the cabinet went ahead with the cleanup—to streamline everything and get rid of what’s no longer needed.

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The cabinet’s also making life easier for businesses by scrapping the old “Odisha High Speed Diesel (Dealers’ Licensing) Order, 1979.” Instead, they’ll issue a fresh notification called “The Odisha High Speed Diesel (Dealers’ Licensing) Repeal Order, 2026.” This move means businesses won’t need a No-Objection Certificate from district collectors just to set up a retail petroleum outlet. The goal is to cut the red tape, make it easier to do business, and open up the petroleum sector.

On the cultural side, the cabinet gave the green light to a dedicated Directorate of Archaeology to better protect and manage ancient temples, historic monuments, and archaeological treasures across Odisha. They also approved the “Odisha Archaeological Curator Service Rules.” These new rules already have legal and administrative sign-off, with confirmations from the General Administration department, Finance department, Law department, and the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). The idea is to make sure everything runs smoothly right from the start.