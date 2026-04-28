Odisha BJP to Fill All Board & Corporation Vacancies by June 12: Manmohan Samal

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BJP State President Manmohan Samal announced on Tuesday that the Odisha government is set to fill all vacant positions across various State Corporations and Boards. The deadline for completing these appointments has been fixed for June 12, a date that marks the completion of two years of the BJP government in office. Samal emphasized that the party is committed to finalizing these recruitments to ensure administrative efficiency before the second-anniversary milestone.

Regarding legal appointments, Samal informed that the process of appointing lawyers has already been successfully concluded in 29 districts. The only remaining district is Khordha, where appointments are expected to be finalized shortly. When questioned about a potential cabinet expansion, the State President noted that a final decision would be made only after thorough consultations with the party’s central leadership.

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Highlighting the government’s performance, Samal claimed that the BJP has already fulfilled approximately 80 percent of the promises made in its election manifesto. He assured the public that the remaining commitments would be delivered before the government reaches the two-year mark in June. This push is seen as a move to demonstrate accountability and consolidate governance.

The State President also touched upon the party’s growing organizational strength, referencing the involvement of Odisha BJP workers in the recently held elections in Assam and West Bengal. He revealed that the Odisha unit was entrusted with the responsibility for 36 Assembly constituencies across these two states. A significant number of party workers from Odisha were deployed for grassroots campaigning, signaling the state unit’s increasing influence within the national framework.