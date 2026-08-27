Odisha BJP Launch Seva Sankalp Drive on PM Modi’s Birthday

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The Odisha BJP is preparing for a month-long statewide campaign focused on public service and welfare activities, with the programme set to begin on September 17 , Prime Minister Modi’s Birthday and conclude with a large gathering of elected representatives on October 17.

The Odisha BJP will run a month-long public outreach campaign, combining welfare initiatives, public service activities and programmes for students across the state.

The party has named the campaign ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’. It will focus on farmers, youth, women and underprivileged sections while promoting a spirit of service and dedication among the public, Odisha Urban Development Minister KC Mohapatra said.

BJP plans statewide service activities

The campaign will feature several activities at the state, district and block levels.

The BJP will organise blood donation camps and other public service programmes during the month. Local storytelling sessions will also form part of the outreach.

The programme will include interactive awareness activities at Anganwadi centres. A ‘Seva Jyoti Yatra’ will also travel across different districts.

These activities will give the campaign a broad grassroots focus. The BJP plans to connect its public outreach with welfare initiatives for different sections of society.

Schools to host competitions:

Students will also take part in the campaign.

Schools will organise drawing, speech and other competitions highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public service and his vision of a developed India.

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The BJP will felicitate students who perform well in these competitions. The winners will also receive certificates, Mohapatra said.

The campaign will begin on September 17, which marks Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

As part of the launch, the BJP will urge people across Odisha to light a diya (lamp) in every household on the evening of September 17. The initiative will seek blessings for the Prime Minister.

Mohapatra will oversee the programme as its convenor.

Mega gathering planned for October 17:

The month-long campaign will end with the ‘Janasevak Mahakumbh’ on October 17.

The BJP expects around 1.25 lakh elected representatives to attend the gathering. The participants will come from the panchayat level through the parliamentary level.

They will sing Vande Mataram’ at the concluding event.

Senior BJP leaders attend workshop:

BJP state president Manmohan Samal chaired the workshop that approved the programme.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the party’s Odisha in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar and other senior leaders also attended the meeting.

Mohapatra said the campaign seeks to strengthen public participation in service activities. He also linked the programme to welfare work for farmers, youth, women and underprivileged communities.