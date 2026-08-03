Odisha, Bihar to Strengthen Sports Partnership with Athlete Exchange and Grassroots Talent Focus

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Odisha and Bihar have agreed to deepen cooperation in the sports sector, with discussions ranging from athlete exchange programmes and sports science to grassroots talent identification, as Bihar Sports and Industry Minister Shreyasi Singh concluded her four-day official visit to Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The key discussions took place during a high-level meeting at Kalinga Stadium between Odisha Sports and Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj and Ms. Singh. Also present was Bhupendra Singh Poonia, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Odisha’s Sports and Youth Services Department, who outlined the state’s approach to sports development and athlete management.

The meeting centred on building long-term collaboration between the two states through player exchange initiatives, sharing best practices in sports administration, wider use of sports science and coordinated efforts to identify promising athletes from the grassroots level. The leaders agreed that stronger coordination among schools, sports institutions and government departments would be vital to creating a sustainable sporting ecosystem, particularly for rural athletes.

Highlighting Odisha’s experience in nurturing young talent, Mr. Suraj said initiatives such as the CM Trophy are helping identify and develop athletes from the grassroots. He also welcomed the expansion of the Central Government’s Khelo India centres, describing them as an important boost for sports development across the country.

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Drawing from discussions held during the Chintan Shivir in Jammu and Kashmir, the Odisha minister proposed conducting similar brainstorming sessions at the state and district levels. He said organising state-level competitions ahead of national tournaments enables athletes to sharpen their skills and improve their performance before competing on larger platforms.

Sports science emerged as another major area of discussion. Mr. Poonia emphasised the need to integrate sports science into training systems and educational curricula to address coaching challenges while safeguarding athletes’ long-term careers. Echoing the importance of scientific support, Ms. Singh called for greater awareness among athletes about injury prevention, proper nutrition and the importance of adequate rest.

During the interaction, Ms. Singh praised Odisha’s internationally recognised sports infrastructure and its network of High-Performance Centres, describing them as a benchmark for excellence. She noted that Bihar is also making rapid progress in strengthening its sporting ecosystem and suggested organising friendly matches and player exchange programmes between the two states to ensure better utilisation and management of sports facilities.

She also shared that Bihar is developing sports infrastructure for four disciplines—volleyball, basketball, cricket practice pitches and football—in every Gram Panchayat, a move aimed at expanding access to sports at the village level.

The visit concluded on a cultural note, with Mr. Suraj introducing the Bihar delegation to Odisha’s traditional cuisine and rich cultural heritage. Thanking the Odisha government for its hospitality, Ms. Singh said her visit to Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri, along with Bhubaneswar’s greenery and cleanliness, left a lasting impression. She added that Odisha’s model of sports development has become an inspiration for the rest of the country.