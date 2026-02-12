Odisha Attracts ₹67,000 Crore Renewable Energy Commitments, Strengthening Position as Emerging Clean Power Hub

Advertisement

Odisha has secured investment commitments worth ₹67,000 crore in renewable energy projects, marking a significant push toward expanding its clean power capacity and strengthening its role in India’s energy transition.

According to a report by Pragativadi, the commitments were mobilised during the Odisha Renewable Energy Investor Conclave 2026, covering projects with a combined capacity of around 6.8 gigawatts. The conclave was organised by the state Energy Department in collaboration with GRIDCO Limited, bringing together government agencies, investors and industry stakeholders.

The investment pipeline includes large-scale floating solar projects, pumped storage facilities and battery energy storage systems. Floating solar installations alone account for around 5,000 MW, while pumped storage projects are planned across multiple locations to support grid stability and energy storage. Battery energy storage capacity of 500 MWh is also part of the plan, aimed at improving the reliability and flexibility of renewable power supply.

In addition to solar and storage infrastructure, the project portfolio includes opportunities in wind energy, distributed renewable systems, small hydro projects, agrivoltaics and waste-to-energy solutions. These diversified investments are intended to strengthen both generation capacity and energy storage, which are essential for integrating renewable power into the grid at scale.

Five key agreements were signed between GRIDCO and major public and private sector investors, including NHPC, BPCL, NEEPCO, ABC Cleantech in partnership with Axis Energy Ventures, and Vasudha. These partnerships will focus on pumped storage, floating solar, wind hybrid systems and green hydrogen projects, reflecting growing private sector participation in Odisha’s renewable energy expansion.

State officials have emphasised that the focus is not limited to increasing generation capacity but also includes strengthening system integration. Storage infrastructure such as pumped storage and battery systems will play a crucial role in balancing supply and demand and ensuring grid reliability as renewable penetration increases.

Odisha’s coastal geography provides strong potential for wind energy, while its reservoir infrastructure supports floating solar development. These natural advantages, combined with policy support and investor participation, are positioning the state as a competitive destination for renewable energy investment.

The scale of investment commitments signals growing investor confidence in Odisha’s clean energy framework. However, the long-term impact will depend on project execution, infrastructure readiness and timely commissioning.

If implemented as planned, the ₹67,000 crore investment pipeline could significantly expand Odisha’s renewable capacity and strengthen its position as a major clean energy hub in eastern India.