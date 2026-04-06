Odisha Approves ₹589 Crore Mukhyamantri Hastatanta Bikasha Yojana to Revive Handloom Sector

Advertisement

The Odisha Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has given the green light to the “Mukhyamantri Hastatanta Bikasha Yojana” (MHBY)—a new state-level plan that’s all about boosting the handloom industry. The scheme comes with a hefty budget of ₹589.43 crore and will roll out over five years. The main idea is to impact Odisha’s traditional weaving sector by fixing gaps in infrastructure, technology, and social support for the weaver community.

Advertisement

The plan is set to support about 45,000 weaver families throughout the state, helping them raise their productivity and stay competitive. MHBY blends tradition with modern tools, offering better looms, advanced equipment, and accessories so the quality of Odisha’s handloom products really stands out. There’s also a big focus on training—weavers, especially the younger ones, will get hands-on learning with modern techniques, but without losing the classic touch and artistry that make Odisha’s textiles unique.

But it’s not just about the tools. The scheme takes aim at building strong infrastructure—constructing Common Facility Centers (CFCs), improving worksheds, and making sure weavers have easier access to raw materials. By connecting artisans with bigger markets, the government wants to help double their incomes and keep the industry growing for the long haul. In the end, this ₹589-crore investment is the government’s way of showing it’s serious about transforming the handloom sector into something sustainable and dynamic, all while celebrating Odisha’s rich cultural heritage.