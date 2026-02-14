Odisha Approves ₹446 Crore Development Projects in Nabarangpur, New Medical College to Boost Healthcare Access

Advertisement

Odisha has approved development projects worth over ₹446 crore in Nabarangpur district, including the establishment of a new medical college and hospital aimed at strengthening healthcare access and expanding medical education capacity in the region.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the medical college at Patalguda. The facility will be developed on more than 50 acres and will have a capacity of 420 beds along with 100 MBBS seats. The institution is expected to improve access to specialised treatment and reduce the need for patients to travel to other districts for medical care.

The medical college forms part of a broader set of 177 development projects announced for the district. Of these, 112 projects worth ₹68 crore have been inaugurated, while 65 projects worth ₹378 crore have been approved for implementation. The projects span sectors such as healthcare, education, road infrastructure, bridges and anganwadi centres.

The development initiatives are aimed at improving public service delivery, strengthening social infrastructure and supporting long-term economic development in the district. Infrastructure investments are expected to enhance connectivity, improve access to essential services and support regional growth.

The establishment of the new medical college aligns with the state’s broader effort to expand healthcare infrastructure and medical education capacity. Increasing the number of medical institutions is expected to improve the availability of trained doctors and strengthen healthcare delivery across districts.

Healthcare expansion also contributes to local economic development by creating employment opportunities and supporting related sectors such as pharmaceuticals, services and education.

The development push in Nabarangpur reflects continued public investment in healthcare and infrastructure. The pace of implementation will determine how quickly these projects translate into improved healthcare access and economic benefits for the region.