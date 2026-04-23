Odisha Agriculture Dept Partners with Google India to Empower Farmers via AI

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The Department of Agriculture & Farmers Empowerment (DA&FE) in Odisha recently made a significant move toward modernizing farming by teaming up with Google India. Officials from both sides met in Bhubaneswar to talk about ways to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the state’s farming scene. The meeting brought together the Commissioner-cum-Secretary, senior department members, and Google’s team.

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The primary objective of this partnership is to use powerful data and AI to help farmers grow more and do better. Google showed off some pretty impressive AI-driven ideas—things like better crop monitoring, predicting the weather and crop yields, and using smarter ways to manage supply chains. Everything is geared toward making farming in Odisha more efficient and putting farmers first.

One of the big takeaways was about giving real-time advice to farmers. By utilizing AI tools, the department aims to empower farmers with better decision-making capabilities while simultaneously strengthening the ability of departmental officers to provide timely support. This initiative is all about helping the farmers themselves, putting them at the center of Odisha’s digital farming push.