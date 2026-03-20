Odisha Achieves 52.1 Lakh Ha Irrigation Potential; 84% Cultivable Area Covered: CM Mohan Majhi

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Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who’s also in charge of Water Resources, told the Odisha Assembly that the state has built up irrigation capacity for 52.10 lakh hectares by December 2025. That is significant—it accounts for nearly 84% of Odisha’s total cultivable land, which is about 61.80 lakh hectares.

Majhi explained that they pulled this off by mixing different kinds of projects. They relied on major and medium irrigation systems, mega lift irrigation schemes, and both minor flow and lift projects. Plus, they’ve pushed initiatives like Cluster Lift Irrigation Points (CLIP), deep bore wells, and other local water sources that have helped get water to farms all over Odisha.

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Still, there are gaps. The government spotted 25 blocks spread across districts like Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, and Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh, Puri, Rayagada and Sundergarh, where less than 35% of land gets irrigation. To fix this, the Water Resources Department has a plan for the next financial year to bring another 2.77 lakh hectares under irrigation.

When lawmakers asked about Ganjam district—especially Chhatrapur and Rangeilunda blocks—Majhi said that irrigation in those areas depend on water use from the Rushikulya and Bahuda rivers. Right now, Odisha is drawing the share it’s been allocated to support local agriculture. They’re also working on ways to stretch and improve distribution in those areas.