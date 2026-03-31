Odisha: 6.77 Lakh Urban Households Get Piped Water, Says Minister

Advertisement

Odisha’s Housing & Urban Development Minister, Dr. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, told the state assembly on Tuesday that around 6.77 lakh urban households across the state now have piped drinking water. That’s a big step forward for city infrastructure and shows the state’s push to make sure people have safe and steady access to water.

Advertisement

He revealed this in a written answer to a question from Rourkela MLA Sarada Prasad Nayak. Basically, two main agencies manage these water connections. The Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) covers 29 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and handles piped water projects in those areas. The Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO) oversees 86 ULBs, supplying piped water to about 4,24,992 households. Splitting responsibilities between the two groups helps them tackle different parts of the cities more efficiently.

Dr. Mahapatra also mentioned the specific progress in the Rourkela Municipal Corporation area. Here, 56,731 households now get piped water. He made it clear that the state government wants to keep expanding these services, aiming to make sure every urban resident gets steady and safe access to water.