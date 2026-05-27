Odisha: 30 YATS Winners Visit ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space

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Odisha’s Minister for Science and Technology, Krushna Chandra Patra, sent off 30 handpicked school students on an educational tour to ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The flagging-off happened Tuesday, May 26, 2026. Their visit wraps up on May 29, 2026—three days packed with learning and discovery—all to spark young minds’ interest in space science, astronomy, and astrophysics.

These 30 students earned their spots through the 2025-26 Young Astronomer Talent Search (YATS). The year’s theme was ‘Stargazer Today, Gagannaut Tomorrow.’ Tata Steel runs the program along with the Pathani Samanta Planetarium, both honoring the legendary Odia astronomer Pathani Samanta. YATS is a state-wide platform—it’s about lighting up curiosity, sharpening scientific thinking, and spotting space science talent among school students all over Odisha.

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Minister Patra pointed out that this year’s journey is special. For the first time, YATS winners get to travel to ISRO’s main launch center at Sriharikota. Chithra Arumugam, Additional Chief Secretary of the Science and Technology Department, spoke to the students too. She urged them to work both hard and smart to become the space pioneers of the future. She talked about the growing career opportunities in both public and private sectors tied to space, and said it’s fantastic these young visitors will see telemetry operations and rocket launch setups up close.

Since 2007, YATS has reached over 540,000 students across Odisha. More than 260 winners have gone on educational trips to different top ISRO facilities all over India—helping shape the next generation of scientific trailblazers.