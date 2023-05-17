Odia youth quits fat salary job in Kolkata, returns village, provides employment, watch

Kandhamal: In an inspiring instance, a youth from the Kandhamal district of Odisha decided to quit his fat salary job of a software engineer in Kolkata to return his native village. Being captivated by the call of his birthplace in Odisha the software engineer returned his village and started his own business and provided employment to others. Accordingly, he not only became self-sufficient but he made others to earn good.

The youth took benefit of different Government schemes. He also took initiative to organise the SHG groups in the village. By this effort, he is also earning good and the women of the SHG group are also getting good income.

Meet Netrananda Pradhan from Jamujhari village in Kandhamal district of Odisha. His village is 10 km away from Phulbani, the district headquarter of Kandhamal district. He is a software engineer by profession.

Netrananda initially went to Bengaluru from Odisha. He studied there and also worked. Later, he shifted his base to Kolkata where he was working as a software engineer in a branded company. He was also earning fat salary from his job.

However, after a few years the youth decided to return to his homeland. He thought, wherever he would go, he would work for about 12 hours and earn his livelihood. Yet, once he would be in his native place, he will work and earn to become self-sufficient. He would also be in a position to provide jobs to some other people. And more than that, he would get a chance to live among his own people. Keeping all these in mind, he returned to his village.

After returning from Kolkata, he organised the SHG groups. He led the women of the village and arranged loan for them that are provided without any interest through Mission Shakti. Besides, he also discussed with the officers of the Integrated Tribal Development Projects/Agency (ITDP/ITDA) in Phulbani and started a poultry firm in his own land in the village. The poultry started with 1500 egg laying hens while the women of the village take care of the chickens.

After successfully running the firm for a few months, now the hens in this poultry are laying about 700 eggs per day. The women of the SHG group take care of the hens and Netrananda supervises the whole work. He also keeps the account updated.

The eggs produced in this poultry are sold to Ashram Schools, Anganwadi centres, retail sellers and some other merchants. By this the SHG women of Jamujhari village have become self-sufficient and hence they have thanked the young engineer as well as the government.

Besides, Netrananda has also undertaken fish farming and mushroom farming and provided jobs to some other youths of the village.

On the other hand, Kandhamal Collector Ashish Ishwar Patil has kept an eye so that the SHG group women of the village can become self- sufficient and financially sound. He has issued directives to the

ITDA and Mission Shakti officers to work on this – informed Naresh Chandra Sabar, project administrator, ITDA, Phulbani.

The software engineer has also opened a Common Services Centre (Jana Seva Kendra) in the village so that the villages can take benefit of it. He has thanked the villagers and the district administration for providing him an opportunity to do something for himself as well as for the villagers.

