Odia Youth prepares device that makes 5 tests in 10 seconds in just 30 rupees and non-invasive

New device, hard to believe!

An Odia youth has come up with a device that checks a person’s O2 level, HB, blood sugar and bilirubin in a non-invasive way. The device can provide you instant result and only within 10 seconds. What you need to do is to just put your ring finger on the device and your data will be delivered to your phone in 10 to 20 seconds.

Importantly, the device costs only Rs 30 while the costs of traditional invasive haemoglobin and bilirubin tests vary between Rs 200 and Rs 300.

Another major point is the device works as a non-invasive instrument. That means you don’t need to inject any needle to your body to get the parameters.

The device has been made by EzeRx, a healthcare startup based in Bhubaneswar. It is Indian Oil Corporation-supported.

According to Partha the device has received the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) certification/ approval. It has an accuracy rate of over 95 percent.

“Nearly 75 percent of our population is from rural India and they believe in curative healthcare approach instead of preventative. If we are taking preventive care, so cases will not go to the stage of operation. We can send data of a patient from a rural area right to a city hospital for the reference of the doctors for treatment of the patient,” he said. So, the idea is to identify the primary health parameters in the early stage.

The extraordinary device has been built by Odia youth Partho from Bubaneshwar, Odisha. It’s expected that once it is launched into the market, it will be preferred by many.