Nuapada Mandate: A Defining Moment for CM Mohan Majhi

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: A resounding BJP win in Nuapada stands as a clear endorsement of Chief Minister Mohan Majhi’s political standing.

The mandate sends an unmistakable message: the administration’s performance and initiatives under CM Mohan Majhi are resonating strongly at the grassroots level.

In the run-up to the by-election, the Chief Minister visited Nuapada 5–6 times, personally leading the BJP campaign from the front. It is only natural that the major credit and recognition for this victory flows to him.

Mohan Majhi placed himself squarely at the centre of the contest–addressing big public meetings, drawing energetic crowds, and anchoring roadshows that reshaped the campaign’s momentum.

Advertisement

But the significance of the Nuapada verdict goes beyond the by-poll itself. It serves as a decisive rebuttal to those leaders and analysts who questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to elevate Mohan Majhi as Chief Minister.

For critics who doubted his leadership capacity or the BJP’s internal choices, this landslide result offers a compelling counterpoint.

Over the last 17 months, CM Majhi has chosen not to respond directly to his detractors. Instead, he has let governance, delivery, and performance speak on his behalf.