Non-vegetarian blessed foods offered at these temples of India !

India is the land of thirty-three crores Gods and Goddesses and is quite famous for its ancient temples. There are many temples in our country whose cultures and traditions have made them stand unique from other temples. In our country, one can find temples of the Lord in different incarnations where diverse customs are practised.

Some temples are famous for their architecture while some are famous for their idols. Even you’ll find many differences for the blessed food that is offered in the temple.

There are some temples in India, where non-vegetarian foods like meat and fish are offered to Gods and Goddesses. These foods are distributed among the devotees after being offered to the Gods or Goddesses.

Here is the list of temples where we can find unique prashads.