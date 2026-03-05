No More Ghost Assets: Odisha’s New 10-Digit ID System to Track All Public Infrastructure

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: In a major move toward digital governance and transparency, the Odisha government has announced the creation of a Centralised Asset Registry. Under this new system, every piece of public infrastructure in the state—from roads and bridges to government buildings—will be assigned a unique 10-digit ID and will be geo-tagged for precise tracking.

Unified Digital Passbook : The state cabinet recently approved the “Odisha Works Passbook – Enterprise GIS System.” This digital register functions like a financial passbook but for physical infrastructure. It will serve as a single, secure database that allows the government to monitor the entire lifecycle of an asset, including its initial construction, ongoing maintenance, and future upgrades.

To ensure there is no confusion or duplication of data, every asset will be mandatorily geo-tagged. This means the exact geographical coordinates of a project will be linked to its unique 10-digit ID. By using this standardized coding, officials can instantly verify the location and status of any project across different departments using a map-based interface.

Strict 60-Day Deadline for Departments: The government has set a firm timeline for this transition. All state departments have been directed to integrate their existing infrastructure data into the new registry within 60 days. For departments that do not currently have a digital record of their assets, the government has mandated the use of the ‘Works and Accounts Management Information System’ (WAMIS) to bring them up to speed.

The project will be spearheaded by the Odisha Space Applications Centre (ORSAC). Implementation will begin with a pilot phase in a single district to test the system’s stability and performance. Once the initial phase is validated, the registry will be rolled out sequentially across the entire state to ensure a smooth and error-free transition for all public works.

This initiative is designed to eliminate “ghost assets” and prevent the misuse of public funds. By having a centralized, geo-tagged registry, the government can ensure that maintenance funds are being spent on the correct structures and that no two departments are claiming credit (or budget) for the same piece of infrastructure. It marks a significant step toward a more accountable and tech-driven administration in Odisha.