No mobile network, no basic services: Plight of 25 villages in Angul district, watch

Angul: No mobile network and thus no basic services. Amid such condition here is the plight of 25 villages in the Angul district of Odisha.

There are more than 25 villages in Angul block like Balang, Talashira, Yukubu, Labangi, Hidisinghi, Pampasar, Takarsingha, Kulangi where there is no mobile network even today. People either climb up trees or go about 4 kms to get mobile network. These villagers have questioned why they are deprived of mobile network, which has become an unalienable part of human life at a time when many areas in the country have the latest 5G network.

The villagers have informed that they cannot even call an Ambulance to shift a patient or make a call to the fire department at time of fire accidents because there is no mobile network in the village.

Further, children in these villages can be seen searching for mobile network with copy and a pen in their hands and an Android mobile phone.

Reportedly, to avail even online bank services, these villagers need to go about four kilometers from the village.

These villages of Angul block are surrounded by forests and hills. The tower has been set up in the adjacent village but yet to become operational. And thus in absence of mobile network the handsets are only being used as video game.

Due to lack of network, neither students can acquire knowledge from internet nor can people call for emergency services. They are seen sitting on the branches of trees holding their phone and talking to their relatives. Similarly, children are seen sitting at high places to open YouTube or any other site to gain knowledge.

About 5 to 7 thousand people live in these villages. They have complained that they are facing many problems due to lack of mobile network.

On the other hand, there has been a wave of happiness after the installation of network tower in Pabla village of Nandapur panchayat of Angul block. After so many years of independence, people of Pabla will be connected to Digital India.

Watch the video here: