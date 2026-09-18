NIT Rourkela’s Homegrown Microchips Featured at SEMICON India; CM Applauds

Advertisement

New Delhi: Two domestically engineered integrated circuit designs from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela were presented at SEMICON India 2026, marking a notable milestone for Odisha’s academic research on the national stage.

The two chips—designated as the Present Encryption Core IC (C2S0017) and the VGA Amplifier Sensor Circuit IC (C2S0018)—were created under the central Chip-to-Startup (C2S) Programme overseen by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Their inclusion in the exhibition placed the premier engineering institute alongside India’s foremost indigenous semiconductor breakthroughs.

Both chips address specific operational demands in modern electronics:

Present Encryption Core IC (C2S0017): Built primarily as a lightweight cryptographic engine, this chip is tailored for low-power environments where processing resources are strictly limited. Its target use cases include Internet of Things (IoT) hardware, radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags, electronic payment systems, medical monitoring devices, and distributed sensor networks.

Advertisement

VGA Amplifier Sensor Circuit IC (C2S0018): Geared toward biomedical electronics and IoT sensor interfaces, this integrated circuit combines capacitive sensing interfaces and accelerometer connectivity with operational transconductance amplifier components and built-in energy-harvesting capabilities.

Following the showcase, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi publicly commended the development on X on September 18, 2026, calling it an occasion of collective pride for the state. Majhi noted that having the designs displayed among the nation’s Made-in-India semiconductor lineup highlights the depth of technical skill, innovation, and research potential present within Odisha’s educational institutions.

The Chief Minister extended his congratulations to the participating scientists, researchers, and the wider faculty team at NIT Rourkela. Majhi also credited the broader momentum in the domestic chip sector to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the operational push led by Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, noting that institutional contributions from states like Odisha are helping drive the country toward technological self-reliance.

The display comes as the country accelerates its domestic hardware capabilities. The SEMICON India 2026 summit serves as a core platform highlighting progress across the semiconductor pipeline, ranging from integrated circuit design and fabrication to advanced packaging, manufacturing tools, and supply chain infrastructure.