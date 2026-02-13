NIT Rourkela Signs MoU with Survey of India to Advance Geospatial Research and Mapping Capabilities

Advertisement

The National Institute of Technology Rourkela has entered into a strategic partnership with the Survey of India to strengthen research and technological development in geospatial science, mapping and earth observation.

The collaboration involves the Odisha and Chhattisgarh Geospatial Directorate of the Survey of India and aims to combine institutional expertise in national mapping, geodesy, remote sensing and climate science. The agreement will facilitate joint research projects, technical exchange and academic collaboration aligned with the objectives of India’s National Geospatial Policy 2022.

Under the agreement, National Institute of Technology Rourkela will contribute research expertise in areas such as geodynamics, earth sciences and environmental monitoring, while the Survey of India will provide access to national mapping infrastructure and geospatial datasets. The partnership is expected to strengthen scientific capabilities related to digital mapping, infrastructure planning and environmental assessment.

The collaboration will also focus on developing solutions for climate monitoring, disaster risk assessment and sustainable urban and infrastructure planning. Geospatial technologies play a critical role in these areas by enabling accurate terrain analysis, location intelligence and real-time data integration for decision-making.

The agreement has been signed for a period of five years and includes provisions for specialised training, technical consultation and access to research facilities. NIT Rourkela will support advanced geodetic surveys and provide academic training opportunities, while Survey of India personnel will benefit from institutional research resources and expertise.

The collaboration will also utilise national geospatial infrastructure such as Continuously Operating Reference Stations, which enable precise positioning and high-accuracy mapping. These systems are essential for applications in infrastructure development, land management, disaster response and scientific research.

The partnership reflects a broader effort to strengthen India’s geospatial ecosystem by linking academic research with national mapping capabilities. By combining technical expertise and infrastructure, the initiative is expected to support innovation in geospatial technologies and contribute to national development priorities in planning, environmental management and infrastructure expansion.