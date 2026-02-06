NHRC Directs Odisha Government to Report on 34 Villages in Koraput Without Electricity

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission has sought a detailed report from the Odisha government after allegations emerged that 34 villages in Koraput district continue to live without electricity, raising concerns over access to basic amenities and potential violations of the right to life and dignity.

The commission took cognisance of a complaint highlighting that the affected villages, located in the Boipariguda block of the tribal-dominated district, have reportedly never been electrified. The matter has prompted the NHRC to direct the state authorities to submit an action taken report within four weeks, outlining steps initiated or proposed to address the issue.

According to the complaint, the absence of electricity has severely affected daily life in these villages, limiting access to healthcare services, education, drinking water supply systems, and livelihood activities. The petitioner also pointed out that several of the villages are located close to motorable roads, raising questions over why electrification has not reached these habitations despite multiple national and state-level power connectivity programmes.

Advertisement

Taking note of the allegations, the NHRC observed that prolonged lack of electricity in rural and tribal areas could amount to a violation of human rights, particularly when it impacts access to essential services. The commission has forwarded its notice to the Odisha energy department and sought a comprehensive response from the state administration.

Koraput, which has a significant tribal population, has historically faced infrastructure challenges due to difficult terrain and scattered settlements. While electrification coverage has improved across Odisha in recent years under central schemes such as Saubhagya and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana, pockets of the district continue to report gaps in last-mile connectivity.

The NHRC is expected to examine the state government’s response after the submission of the report and decide on further action if required. The commission has indicated that it will closely monitor whether corrective measures are initiated to ensure electricity access for the affected villages.

The issue has once again brought focus on infrastructure disparities in remote regions of the state, highlighting the need for targeted interventions to ensure that development schemes translate into on-ground delivery for marginalised communities.