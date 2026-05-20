NHAI to Launch Odisha’s First ‘Bee Corridor’ Along National Highways to Boost Biodiversity

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The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is about to launch Odisha’s first ‘Bee Corridor’. With the monsoon season arriving in June, they’re kicking off a project that shifts away from the usual decorative roadside greenery and focuses on boosting local biodiversity and building real, ecologically functional green infrastructure. The NHAI Odisha office and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways designed this initiative to help conserve honeybees, support biodiversity, and tackle the growing pressures faced by these crucial pollinators.

Here’s how they’re making it happen: NHAI has picked specific highway stretches through the Sambalpur, Dhenkanal, and Ganjam (Berhampur) districts. The chosen stretches match up with the typical foraging range of wild bees and honeybees. They’re especially targeting hilly areas, keeping a safe distance from dense human populations.

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The planting plan itself is more than just neat rows of trees. It’s a multi-layered approach to create a continuous green belt—a home and food source for bees all year. They’re set to plant nearly 20,000 flowering and environmentally valuable plants. Native species like Neem, Karanj, Arjun, Kadamba, Jamun, Tamarind, and Kanchan will form the project’s backbone, with support from broader national initiative species such as Mahua, Palash, Bottle Brush, and Siris. The corridor will include a mix of trees, shrubs, herbs, and grasses, all chosen to ensure there’s always something flowering, so bees can rely on a steady supply of nectar and pollen. Furthermore, the plan intentionally preserves wild elements—such as allowing flowering weeds to bloom and maintaining deadwood and hollow trunks—to create a naturally supportive ecosystem.

The execution of this eco-friendly initiative will roll out in structured phases, with NHAI soon inviting bids for both the planting and long-term upkeep. The plan is to have all three highway stretches fully planted and established by March 2027. Environmental experts see a lot of promise here—they point out that these pollinator-friendly highway plantations build crucial micro-habitats, boost regional ecological connections, and help foster community awareness around conservation.

This isn’t just a one-off effort. Regionally, it’s part of NHAI’s bigger nationwide push for greener highways. Next year, they’re planning at least three more similar pollinator corridors. Overall, they aim to plant about 4 million trees along national transport routes, with nearly 60% set aside for species that support bees and pollinators. Beyond protecting the vital role honeybees play in agriculture and horticulture, NHAI officials stress that this major project blends infrastructure growth with true environmental responsibility. It’s about cutting pollution, soaking up carbon, improving the highway’s look and feel, and—most importantly—building a sustainable future for both people and pollinators.