NHAI Launches Workforce Skill Drive to Improve National Highway Project Quality

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is preparing to launch a nationwide skill development programme to improve the technical capabilities of highway construction workers, with Odisha identified as one of the key labour source regions under the initiative. The programme aims to strengthen the quality of highway construction and improve long term maintenance of the country’s expanding national highway network.

As part of groundwork for the programme, NHAI conducted a detailed mapping of workers engaged in national highway construction projects across India. The exercise tracked migration patterns of labourers and identified labour origin clusters in 49 districts across eight states, including Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Officials believe that extending training opportunities directly to workers in their native districts will improve accessibility and participation in the programme.

The proposed skill development programme is designed to upgrade technical expertise and introduce structured training modules for workers involved in highway construction activities. The initiative is also expected to improve maintenance standards for completed highway projects, which have expanded rapidly under the Centre’s infrastructure development plans. Authorities expect that strengthening workforce skills will enhance execution quality and increase durability of national highway projects.

To ensure smooth implementation, NHAI plans to collaborate with Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), engineering colleges and diploma institutions located in the identified labour clusters. These institutions will function as training centres and provide practical and classroom based training aligned with industry requirements. The programme will also target experienced workers with seven to eight years of field experience, upgrading their skills and preparing them to serve as master trainers to guide new entrants into the sector.

Officials stated that NHAI field officers will function as nodal authorities to monitor and coordinate the programme at the regional level. The initiative will also involve participation from highway construction companies. While NHAI will provide seed funding, private companies are expected to support the programme through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The authority is also developing a dedicated digital learning platform to host training materials, instructional videos and skill development modules. The platform is expected to support continuous learning and allow workers to access training resources beyond physical training sessions.

With Odisha emerging as one of the major labour contributing states to national highway construction, the programme is expected to create new livelihood opportunities for skilled and semi skilled workers from the state. The initiative is also likely to improve employment stability and raise earning potential through certified technical training.

The rollout of the NHAI skill development initiative reflects a broader effort by the government to strengthen workforce capacity alongside infrastructure expansion. By targeting labour source districts and expanding institutional training support, the programme is expected to address skill gaps and improve overall efficiency in highway construction projects across the country.