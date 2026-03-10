New Amrit Bharat Express to Connect Podanur and Dhanbad via Odisha

Advertisement

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Railways has officially sanctioned a new Amrit Bharat Express service running between Podanur (Coimbatore) and Dhanbad. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed the move in a recent letter to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, noting the train is intended to improve long-distance travel options for passengers in the region.

The route is specifically designed to service nine stations within Odisha: Rayagada, Muniguda, Kesinga, Titlagarh, Balangir, Bargarh Road, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, and Rourkela. By including these stops, the service connects the western and southern districts of the state—including the KBK region—to major industrial centers in Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand.

Technical specifications for the Amrit Bharat Express include a “push-pull” engine configuration, which allows for faster acceleration and deceleration. As a non-AC service, it is positioned as a budget-friendly alternative for long-distance commuters, featuring upgraded interior designs and ergonomic seating compared to standard mail or express trains.

According to the current schedule, the train will operate on a weekly basis. It is slated to depart from Podanur every Saturday and begin its return journey from Dhanbad every Monday. Additionally, a second Amrit Bharat service between Kamakhya and Charlapalli has been noted to benefit Odisha’s coastal belt, including stops at Balasore and Bhadrak.