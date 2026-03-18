NBCC Signs MoUs with Odisha Universities for PM-USHA Infra Projects

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NBCC (India) Limited, a Navratna Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, has teamed up with two top universities in Odisha. The Strategic Business Group of NBCC signed MoUs with Odisha State Open University and Gangadhar Meher University to lead new infrastructure projects on their campuses.

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This partnership is part of the PM-USHA scheme from the Government of India, focusing on helping government-supported universities. NBCC will take charge of building and renovating facilities, aiming to modernize the universities and give their campuses a boost.

By upgrading these institutions, the project will create better spaces for learning and research throughout Odisha. It’s all about supporting long-term growth and raising campus standards to meet the national benchmark for higher education. Plus, this deal marks another big step for NBCC in shaping education infrastructure across the country.