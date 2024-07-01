Nayagarh Sugar Mill: Will it start operation again? A report

Nayagarh: The only industry in Nayagarh district of Odisha is the Nayagarh Sugar mill. Yet, even this mill has been shut and its reopening although is demanded since long, things look uncertain. Here is a report.

Since the closure of the Nayagarh Sugar factory in 2014, sugarcane farmers and workers have been living a miserable life. It has been alleged that only at the time of elections, this sugar mill issue turns a political agenda, but after the polls are over this issue again gets forgotten.

The soil of Nayagarh and its adjacent area is excellent for sugarcane cultivation. That’s why the farmers of Nayagarh cultivated sugarcane and prepared jaggery from it in the traditional way.

Nayagarh Sugar Mill was established in 1988 to promote farmers and provide employment to people. Established by the State Co-operative Department, the then Congress MLA of Nayagarh, late Banshidhar Sahu, inaugurated the sugar mill.

At that time, hundreds of sugarcane farmers had smiles on their faces. Sugarcane growers in Nayagarh, Phulbani and Khurda districts were benefiting greatly from this industry run by Dharani Sugar. But the industry was closed for 4 years as Dharani Sugar could not operate.

Respecting the demands of workers and farmers, the state government sold the industry to industrialist Trailokyanath Mishra in 2004.

Everything was fine till 2014 when suddenly the sugar mill stopped operation. Farmers and workers were hit hard. The wages of sugarcane farmers and workers were stopped.

Nayagarh Sugar Mill was established on 143 acres of land in Panipoila under Balugaon Panchayat of Nayagarh district. The industry required 1 lakh 70 thousand metric tons of sugarcane annually. About 12 thousand farmers were supplying sugarcane. 190 permanent and 380 temporary workers worked in this factory and supported their families.

However, about 13,000 families suffered because of the closure of sugarcane mill. Workers, intellectuals, farmers raised their voices to re start the mill. Together they formed the Nayagarh Sugal mill Action Committee.

The movement intensified under the banner of this committee. The Action Committee repeatedly called on District Collector, local MLAs and the state government. The action committee called for Nayagarh Bandh. However, despite all this no result was found.

Due to administrative negligence and lack of maintenance, Nayagarh again became industry less. Equipment kept getting stolen at various times. However, due to effort of the Action Committee, one case was filed in Itamati Police Station and 16 cases in Nayagarh Sadar Police Station.

Sadar Thana police arrested 42 people and seized 10 vehicles. Similarly, Itamati police arrested one person and seized an auto. The theft case is pending in court. Meanwhile, the state government had given a green signal. The assessment was initiated by the Nayagarh district administration. The district administration informed the state government in writing that the sugar cane mill can be revived if Rs 10 crore is invested.

In the general elections of 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024, the main issue of each political party was Nayagarh sugar mill issue. Before the 2019 election, there was a meeting of political party leaders, district administration and action committee workers. A commitment was made to restart the mill. However, after the election the promises were not fulfilled.

Sitting Puri MP Dr. Sambit Patra has asserted that within 100 days, the sugar mill will be operational. Otherwise, a new mill will be established. It will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

However, on the other hand Nayagarh MLA Arun Sahu said that the case is pending in the court. Hence it is not possible to revive this mill soon.

The Managing Director of Nayagarh Sugar Mill said that the factory will be run with the cooperation of farmers, workers and politicians. If the MP wants, it will start operation again.

Report: Debabrat Nayak, Nayagarh