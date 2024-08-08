Nayagarh Dist HQ hospital in Odisha reels under multiple problems, watch

Nayagarh: The Nayagarh District Head Quarter hospital in Odisha is reportedly reeling under multiple problems. State-of-the-art buildings are being constructed here at the expense of crores of rupees to provide better health care. Also, hi-tech equipment are available for diagnosis. Besides, many more facilities are available. And hundreds of patients are coming here every day for treatment. However, patients need to wait for hours due to shortage of doctors. Hence, patients and their relatives are dissatisfied.

Nayagarh District HQ Hospital was established in 1993. Besides the locals, people from Khurda, Cuttack, Ganjam and Kandhamal districts also depend on this government hospital for healthcare. Every day a number of patients come from different places. They take advice of the doctor after standing in long queues for hours.

Also, they need to stand in long queues for medicine in front of the Niramaya Centre and the pathology for diagnosis. There are adequate beds in various wards of this hospital. However, patients at times get treatment while lying on ground. And when it comes to Blood bank, relatives of the patients are facing a lot of trouble as blood is not available in the blood bank.

Reports suggest, more than 40 crore rupees have been spent in the financial year 2023-24 for improving the infrastructure of this government hospital. 5 crore 69 lakh 19 thousand rupees have been invested in the ‘Ama hospital’ scheme.

Nayagarh PWD Department has worked worth 4 crore 57 lakh 29 thousand rupees. In that money, the old surgery ward and the medicine ward have been painted. Main gate, road, renovation of Niramaya Centre, ticket counter and electrical works have been done.

The Public Health Department has worked worth one crore 11 lakh 29 thousand rupees in this hospital. This department has worked on the pipeline at the main hospital. The pipeline work has been completed.

A 5-storey building with 100 beds has been built at a cost of 29 crore 22 lakh rupees. 2 crore 68 thousand 624 rupees have been invested for oxygen. 2 crore 77 lakh 28 thousand rupees have been invested for the accommodation of attendants of patients and construction of Mission Shakti Cafe. One crore 80 lakh rupees has been spent for construction of quarters for doctors.

Despite all this, the health services of the district head quarter hospital is not good. There are 119 doctors post in various departments. But there are only 33 doctors working here. 86 doctors’ posts are vacant.

In an unhygienic environment, patients at times are getting worse instead of recovering. Waterlogged areas of the hospital are contributing to the breeding of mosquitoes. As the garbage is not being picked up regularly, it is smelling.

And the renovation of the hospital is only for the name’s shake. Only the colouring of the main building has been done while it has faded within 6 months.

In the hospital Air Conditioners, fans, lights are there while only a few of these are working. At some places old the ACs have been replaced by new ACs. New ACs have been installed.

Meanwhile, the Medical ADM has lodged a case at the Town PS regarding theft of 11 old Air Conditioners.

Work has been done to supply oxygen. But it is not being used. The new 5-storey building has separate cabins. But it is not being used. Houses have been constructed for the doctors. But those are not useful for living.

The house is completed for the relatives of the patients but is not being used. There is an ultrasound machine. But it is not being used for patients. Relatives of patients are getting ultrasound done from outside after spending more money.

A group of intellectuals from Nayagarh have filed a complaint with the Collector regarding these issues. The District Magistrate has assured that action will be taken in this matter after investigation.

On the other hand, in the matter of the theft of old Air Conditioners , the Additional SP of Nayagarh said that there is mismatch in the matter. Nayagarh Chief District Medical Officer said that the vacant medical posts will be filled soon.

Report: Debabrata Nayak, Nayagarh, Kalinga TV

