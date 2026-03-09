Nature’s hidden treasure Kuntroo waterfall in Deogarh

Advertisement

Kuntroo waterfall is a beautiful, little‑known waterfall in Deogarh district of Odisha. It lies near Phulapatharakhola village, under Jhara Gogua panchayat of Tilivani block.

From Deogarh town, this tourist place is just 28 km away. To reach there, you take National Highway 49 (Deogarh–Sambalpur road), turn at Kailash Chhak onto the Kailash–Laimura road, and then trek through forest and a canal because there is no motorable road yet.

The waterfall is special. Water streams down from a mountain peak and flows through a cave. Above it, a three‑tier spring can be seen. The place is surrounded by thick forest and natural beauty, so it feels like a secret paradise.

But many tourists still don’t know about it. Those who find it on Google often get lost because of poor telecom connectivity and lack of roads. Villagers say better phone service and a proper road would help visitors a lot and boost local tourism.

The district administration and state tourism department could develop Kuntroo waterfall. If they build a road and improve facilities, this remote waterfall could become another shining point on Deogarh’s tourism map and create new opportunities for locals.