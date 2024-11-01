National School of Drama (NSD) to establish outreach center in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A regional branch (outreach center) of the National School of Drama (NSD) will be established in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar. The State Government of Odisha has given a statutory approval for the same. It has been informed that it will be temporarily set up at the Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Odissi Research Center in Bhubaneswar.

To establish a regional branch of the National School of Drama in Odisha, the Minister of Odia Language, Literature and Culture Suryabanshi Suraj discussed with the Honorable Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and put forward a proposal for this. It is a matter of pride and honor for us to establish a regional branch of the school in Odisha.

He said, “The role of Odia theater tradition is very important in spreading the history, literature, art and culture of Odisha.” The stories of glorious history and culture of the land of Odisha have been brought to the people through the preparation and performance of dramas from the time of Purana till now.

The regional branch of the National School of Drama will be established in Bhubaneswar and this will play a major role in the performance, promotion and dissemination of Odia drama.

He further said that the National School of Drama (NSD), Bhubaneswar Regional Branch will provide a golden opportunity to all the students who want to build their future in the field of drama and acting. The Minister said that the students who receive high level of training can promote Odia language, literature, art, culture and history through drama performance at the international level.

The National School of Drama was established in 1959 and has been functioning as an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India since 1975. Eminent actor Paresh Rawal is its chairman and Odisha’s eminent actor Chittaranjan Tripathi is working as its director. Prominent Odisha actors Vijay Mohanty, Ajit Das, Surya Mohanty etc. have been prominent students of this school. By establishing a regional branch of the National School of Drama in Odisha, it is aimed to spread the Odia culture and especially the tradition of Odisha.

