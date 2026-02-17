Naskoria temple: Devotees trek 1,800 foot to visit Mayurbhanj’s hidden Shiva shrine, watch

Advertisement

Rairangpur: Lord Shiva is the symbol for faith and belief. In the heart of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha, exists the Naskoria shrine for Lord Shiva. This unique shrine requires a difficult climb to reach the temple, testing devotees’ dedication.

Located near Gorumahisani in the Rairangpur block, this hilltop abode of Lord Shiva is often revered by locals as the “Kapilas of Mayurbhanj.”

Naskoria temple demands devotees to take a 1,800 foot trek over dangerous, narrow natural rock formations to reach the summit. The shrine is nestled within a dark, narrow cave at the very top of the hill, creating a mystical atmosphere.

The physical hardship of the climb does not deter the faithful devotees. Locals hold the belief that any wish made here is fulfilled by the Lord. This faith draws thousands of pilgrims, not only from Odisha but also from the neighboring state of Jharkhand, particularly during Maha Shivaratri.

The origin of the temple is steeped in local folklore involving Siddheshwar Dhal, a member of the Bhumija community from Sundhal village.

Legend says that Siddheshwar received a divine command in a dream of the appearance of Lord Shiva. At that time, the area was a dense forest full of wild animals. He dedicated years worshipping the deity and establishing a shrine in a cave on the Naskoria hill. Today, his descendants and the villagers of Sundhal continue to maintain the traditions and worship at the site.

Despite its cultural significance and the stream of devotees, the Naskoria shrine remains hidden from the Department of Tourism’s radar. The lack of infrastructure, with no proper road or steps constructed, devotees are forced to navigate the hazardous rocky terrain with great risk.

Local residents remain hopeful that government intervention to build steps and providing basic amenities would not only ensure safety of the visiting devotees, but also popularise this hidden gem to a wider array of tourists and pilgrims.

