NALCO moves ahead with Angul smelter expansion as public hearing highlights job and pollution concerns

Advertisement

National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) has moved forward with plans to expand its smelter plant in Angul, with a statutory public hearing completed, even as affected residents raised concerns over employment, compensation, and environmental safeguards.

The public hearing was held at Gopinathpur under Angul block, where 31 residents from Kangula, Kulad, and Gopinathpur villages presented their views on the proposed expansion. Many demanded permanent employment in exchange for land acquisition, improved compensation packages, and stronger pollution control measures as part of the project.

Environmental concerns featured prominently during the consultation, with residents highlighting risks related to fluoride emissions, water contamination, air pollution, and waste management. Some participants said nearby communities were already experiencing pollution impacts from the existing smelter and urged the company to present a clear mitigation plan.

Advertisement

NALCO officials stated that pollution levels at the existing facility remain within permissible limits and assured that additional safeguards would be implemented to minimise fluoride emissions and environmental impact in line with regulatory standards.

The expansion project will require a total of 137.21 acres of land, including 54.67 acres of government land and 82.5 acres of private land, indicating a significant scale-up of the company’s aluminium production capacity in Odisha.

The completion of the public hearing marks a key regulatory step in advancing the expansion, which is expected to strengthen NALCO’s long-term production capacity and reinforce Odisha’s position as a major aluminium manufacturing hub. However, the project’s progress will depend on balancing industrial expansion with environmental compliance and community acceptance.

The development reflects continued investment momentum in Odisha’s metals sector, as aluminium producers expand capacity to support rising domestic demand, export opportunities, and India’s broader manufacturing growth strategy.