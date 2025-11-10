Nabarangpur: Poor, deserving families still await homes under Govt beneficiary schemes, watch

Advertisement

Umerkote: The government is coming up with different housing schemes to provide houses to the poor people, but the picture is different at Ground Zero.

The houses of the poor living in mud houses are collapsing in a little rain. The homeless are deprived of government facilities. They have not lost hope from the government. They are crying out, ‘Give us a house’.

Such a terrible problem has been seen in Umerkot village of Nabarangpur district in Odisha. Although 1,025 families have been given work orders for the construction of houses in the village, 61 houses are still in a half-built state.

Since 2016, the Umerkot Municipal Council has given work orders for the construction of houses to 1,025 families under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. But out of them, about 61 houses have not been completed.

Through the Jaga Mission Yojana, 682 families out of the homeless families were initially identified by the Municipal Council to be provided with leasehold land. But even today, 277 families have not received leasehold land. Even now, thousands of families are deprived of getting leasehold land.

Namita Haldar of Ward No. 8 supports her family by working in people’s homes and hotels. She is a disabled person who has a hearing problem. But her mud house completely collapsed after a few days of rain. Now she is homeless. After pleading, the administration has completed the work by giving only a piece of polythene.

Even after pleading for a government house, no house is available.

The other two are Nandini Gowda and Sanu Harijan of Ward No. 10. Their mud house collapsed in the rain a few days ago. Since they have no other option, they are living in that mud house with their small children.

Advertisement

After receiving the news of the house being demolished, the administration rushed provided only a piece of polythene.

Many such people work in other people’s houses and run their families. But why are they not included in the housing scheme? If a person’s house is demolished due to rain, then according to the government rules, there is a provision to provide financial assistance of up to 1 lakh 20 thousand rupees for the construction of their house. But here we can see an exception to all this.

The administration is being requested to provide government assistance to poor families. A survey was conducted in the village under the Land Mission Scheme. People were asked to deposit money.

In the second phase, 115 houses have been sanctioned under the PM Awas scheme out of which, work orders have been issued for 34 houses, said the executive officer.

Similarly, many lands in the village are recorded as forest land. Therefore, they are not getting leases. It is hoped that leases will be available after the settlement in the coming days. The government has brought an engagement scheme so that poor families are not deprived of the housing scheme. This is being made public. This will benefit everyone, the executive officer said

Report: Anurag Patnaik from Umerkote, Kalinga TV

Watch the video here: