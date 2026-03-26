Mukteswar Temple’s Sacred Marichi Kunda Water Auctioned for Rs 7,001: Significance & Rituals

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On Wednesday, the sacred water of Marichi Kunda—right inside the ancient Mukteswar Temple in Bhubaneswar—was auctioned off for Rs 7,001. This happens every year the night before Ashokashtami, the ritual just ahead of the Rukuna Rath Yatra for Lord Lingaraj. This time, Jitendra Biswal from Baramunda Housing Board secured the first pot after winning the bid.

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People around here really believe in the power of this ritual. Common lore says women having trouble conceiving stand a chance for a male child if they bathe in the Marichi Kunda water on Ashokashtami night. Even with that strong faith, temple officials and preachers couldn’t ignore how much the auction has lost its shine. The price used to be a lot higher—Preacher Siba Narayan Senapati mentioned it went for Rs 65,000 or even Rs 1.65 lakh in earlier years. The base price this year kicked off at Rs 15,000, but bidders were nowhere to be found. For almost two hours, nobody stepped up. The temple secretary and officials huddled and decided to cut the price in half to draw people in. That’s how the final bid ended up at Rs 7,001.

Sure, prices have dipped—from Rs 11,000 last year down to this figure—but the temple made sure all the rituals stayed intact. They handled the crowd smoothly, with devotees coming in from all over the state to take part in the sacred bath, keeping the spirit and tradition of Ashokashtami alive in the city.