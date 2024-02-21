MUKTA yojana failed in Udala of Mayurbhanj district! Watch

Udala: MUKTA yojana failed in Udala area of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha, the locals have alleged. MUKTA (Mukhya Mantri Karma Tatpara Abhiyan) scheme of the government of Odisha aimed at creating localised employment opportunities for the urban poor, by creating infrastructure/ assets through community participation. Yet, the locals of Udala NAC area have alleged that the scheme has failed due to lack of interest by the administrative official. It has been further alleged that the concerned officers are hand in glves with the contractors.

Crores of govt money are being spent in this scheme here but that didn’t work. Crores of rupees have been spent on beautification, water conservation and road construction even in one ward under this scheme but without any result.

After a few years only, the project work is no longer seen. Crores of rupees are said to have been misappropriated. But investigation of the truth is not being done. The locals claimed that the real truth will come out only after investigation.

Mayurbhanj Udala NAC consists of 12 wards. The population in 12 wards is 13, 152. In Udala NAC, water conservation projects were started in all the 12 wards to address water issue. However, the scheme has allegedly failed in Udala area.

In many wards only a little amount of work has been done just to show that the work is going on. The ward in which the work was done is no longer to be seen.

There are allegations of substandard work in some wards due to hand in gloves between the administration and the contractor. The work is done in useless places instead of where it should be.

Rs 5 crore 80 lakh 41 thousand 376 rupees have been spent through 392 groups. Project for water conservation was started in 12 wards for watershed. The project was started with the aim of how to conserve rainwater and to maintain the ground water level in Udala NAC area. Thus gym, wall painting and houses in the slums were included in the Mukta yojana. However, the scheme has not shown any result yet in Udala.

The govt is prioritising on making the Mission Shakti women to become self-reliant and development of slum dwellers. But Mukta government scheme is not becoming successful due to administrative apathy, the locals claimed.

In 2020-2021, 36 lakh 25 thousand rupees have been spent through 56 groups. In 2022, as many as 127 groups received 2 crore 10 lakh 75 thousand 500 rupees. Similarly, in 2023-2024, 151 groups received 2 crore 50 lakh 40 thousand 284 rupees, and 15 groups received 33 lakh 592 rupees for various works.

This year, 50 lakh rupees has been given to 43 groups. Accordingly, 5 crore 80 lakh 41 thousand 376 rupees has been sanctioned for the Mukta yojanan.

Crores of rupees are being spent on the scheme, but the reality is different. It has been alleged that crores of rupees are being taken away by doing substandard work.

It is alleged that the situation has deteriorated as the contractors and departmental officers are hand in glove.

On the other hand, Udala NAC chairperson said that if complaint will be lodged, that will be investigated and appropriate steps will be taken.

