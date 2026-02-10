MSME associations call for higher funding, credit support in Odisha Budget 2026-27

Advertisement

Industry bodies representing the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector have urged the Odisha government to increase budgetary allocation for the segment in the upcoming state Budget 2026-27, stressing the need for better credit access, infrastructure and market support.

Entrepreneurs’ associations said higher funding is essential to strengthen the MSME ecosystem, especially in rural, tribal and backward districts, where small businesses play a key role in employment generation.

In the 2025-26 Budget, the allocation for the MSME sector stood at a little over ₹1,500 crore. Industry representatives have now called for a substantial increase in the outlay, with a focus on credit facilities, skill development, infrastructure and market linkages.

Odisha Young Entrepreneurs’ Association president Mihir Kumar Kanungo said the government should also allocate funds to strengthen the functioning of directorates and district industries centres under the MSME department.

He suggested the introduction of a separate MSME service sector policy to formally recognise and support service-based enterprises such as IT, logistics, facility management, healthcare support, tourism and pest management. Sector-specific schemes, skill programmes and technical courses, he said, would improve employability and support growth in the service economy.

Industry bodies also called for expansion of collateral-free loans, backed by state-level credit guarantees, along with working capital financing and interest subvention to ease liquidity constraints faced by small businesses. Simplification of compliance norms and the creation of district-level incubation centres, seed funding support and mentoring networks were also recommended to encourage youth-led startups and innovation-driven enterprises.

The Orissa Small Scale Industries Association (OSSIA) said the Budget should prioritise the development of MSME industrial parks and clusters across districts to improve competitiveness. It also recommended setting up common facility centres (CFCs), including testing labs, tool rooms, warehouses and logistics infrastructure, along with basic amenities and worker hostels in industrial estates.

Industry representatives further highlighted the issue of delayed payments, particularly from government departments and public sector undertakings, which continue to strain MSME cash flows. They called for a state-level payment monitoring mechanism and stricter enforcement of time-bound payments to small suppliers.

With the MSME sector being one of the largest sources of employment in the state, industry bodies said higher allocation and targeted policy support in the upcoming Budget could play a crucial role in job creation, regional industrialisation and entrepreneurship growth across Odisha.