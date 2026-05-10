Mother’s Day 2026: A celebration of love, care and sacrifice

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Mother’s day is a day in which people don’t only thank their biological mother but also grandmothers, stepmothers, aunts, foster moms, and other caregivers. For some people its not a celebration day but a grief or longing for mothers lost, estranged, or never had.

This year Mother’s day falls on May 10, which is the second Sunday of May month. But it is not the only date as some countries like UK and parts of Europe observe “Mothering Sunday” on the fourth Sunday of Lent, which falls in March. However, Thailand celebrates on August 12, the birthday of Queen Sirikit and Ethiopia gathers in autumn for a multi-day festival called Antrosht.

Today the nations like India, the United States, Australia, Canada and dozens of other countries will take the initiative to thank their mothers and celebrate this beautiful day.

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This day was founded by Anna Jarvis in 1908 in the United States to honour her own mother. Later with the passing years it became an official holiday in the year 1914. It is widely observed and celebrated in different parts of the world. This day was formalized as the official date because on this day, the founder of the mother’s day lost her mother forever.

Mother’s Day has roots going way back. Ancient Greeks and Romans celebrated spring festivals for mother goddesses like Rhea, Zeus’s mother, and Cybele, called Magna Mater or “Great Mother”. They’d leave honey-cakes and flowers at dawn.Later, in medieval Europe, Christians marked “Mothering Sunday” on the fourth Sunday of Lent.

People went back to their “mother church” – the main church in their area – for service. Over time, it turned into a day off for servants to visit family, and kids would gather flowers for their moms.