Mother donates kidney to son in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, can she save him? Watch

In a tragic incident in Odisha while the children of an ailing father were waiting for him at home as he had been taken to the hospital for treatment, he did not return. Rather the young father’s body was taken back to the house by the relatives. Importantly, the mother of this youth donated one of her kidneys to her son, but still the youth could not survive. It has also been discussed now that what was the reason for which despite the kidney transplantation the youth could not survive. And following his death, the family has lost the only earning member of the family who was managing two generations including his parents, his wife and children.

This sad incident took place in the Balijhari village under Pattamundai block of Kendrapara district recently. Our reporter Pradosh Kumar Biswal comes up with a report that is as follows.

The deceased youth has been identified as Rakesh Patra. He was a driver by profession.

Rakesh had not any chronic disease up to his knowledge. However, eight months ago, following a visit to the doctor’ s clinic he came to know that his kidneys need transplantation as the same has been damaged.

The family is not so reach. Rakesh was the only earning member of the family. As the family decided that Rakesh should be operated to get an external kidney transplanted to his body, his old mother came up to save life of his son. She volunteered to donate one of her kidneys so that her son can live the life. After medical test it was said that she can donate.

Accordingly, transplantation was performed at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on October 12 this year. However, the youth passed within 24 hours of the transplantation. Later, his last rites were performed.

A pall of gloom has descended in the village following the sad demise of the youth.

Another sad angle of the happening is that wife of Rakesh had lost her parents during her childhood. And now she lost her husband. So a heavy load of family burden has been shifted to her shoulder following demise of her husband. She is worried about how the family will be run, how her children will be nourished. Besides, the family had reportedly taken loan for treatment of Rakesh. Now, after his death, they also need to pay back these amounts.

Under these circumstances, the villagers have sought financial help from government for the family. They have also demanded investigation to ascertain whether there was any negligence for which the youth died just within 24 hours of the kidney transplantation.