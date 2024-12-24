Mother dog shows affection for dead pup, heart-wrenching scene caged on cam, watch

Umerkote: A puppy was died after getting crushed under the wheels of a vehicle when it was crossing the road in Nabarangpur district of Odisha. Following the death of the puppy, the mother dog was seen licking the dead pup. This heart wrenching scene on the road was witnessed by all.

There is nothing greater in the world than motherhood. The greatest love of all is a mother’s love. All affection pales in front of a mother’s love. It is impossible to describe a mother’s love for her pup through language. Not only humans, but animals also have the same affection for their offspring.

A heart-breaking scene has been seen lately in which a mother dog is surrounded by her two pups, while she has focussed on the pup lying on the road. Yes, this pup was crushed to death by a vehicle. The scene was witnessed in front of the hospital in Umerkote in Nabarangpur district of Odisha.

The puppy was killed in a car accident while crossing the road. But the mother dog cannot easily accept the death of her child. In a helpless state, sometimes she tries to lift her dead child and sometimes she licks its body. She is unwilling to accept the death of the child easily. Hundreds of animals die every day due to race and negligent driving.

This heart-breaking scene captured on a mobile phone raises many unanswered questions in the mind. If there were human babies here, then a crowd of people would have gathered. They would have been fighting on the roads for justice. But no one has any compassion for a puppy.

Watch the video here: