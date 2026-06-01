Mother Centipede Turns Herself into Dinner for Her Babies, Watch viral video

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Nature can get really strange, and this latest viral video proves it.

A mother centipede was caught on camera doing something most parents would never imagine – offering her own body as the first meal for her newborns.

It’s called matriphagy, a rare behavior where baby insects eat their mother right after hatching to get the nutrients they need to survive.

The clip was posted by X user ‘Nature Is Amazing’ at 2:48 am today and has already racked up 277.1k views. The caption explains it simply: “In a rare behavior known as matriphagy, the young consume their mother after hatching, gaining nutrients that help them survive their earliest stages of life.”

People online are equally shocked and fascinated.

The comments say it all:

“Nature is absolutely ruthless. Imagine your reward for giving birth is literally becoming the buffet. Nature’s dedication is wild”

“Matriphagy is a wild survival strategy, similar to how some fish, like Pseudohemiodon, care for their young post-hatching.”

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“Nature can be harsh at times, but every act within it has a purpose. Matriphagy is a powerful example of that sacrifice in the name of survival.”

“Unsettling and brutal but it makes sense. Tragic even for a centipede. I hope the mama centipede is dead already.”

“I wish I didn’t have an insatiable appetite for knowledge. This is how I learn things that I’m better off not knowing”

In the wild, survival doesn’t follow human rules. For this centipede mom, her final act was making sure her babies had the best start at life – even if it cost her everything.

Watch the viral video here:

Mother centipede offers herself as the first meal for her babies In a rare behavior known as matriphagy, the young consume their mother after hatching, gaining nutrients that help them survive their earliest stages of lifepic.twitter.com/sryO74lRXK — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) May 31, 2026