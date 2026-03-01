Moonrise magic: Indians to witness Partial Lunar Eclipse on March 3

Advertisement

Skywatchers in parts of India will get a chance to witness a partial lunar eclipse on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, when the Earth’s shadow crosses the Moon’s surface during moonrise, according to astronomers.

The celestial event is part of a total lunar eclipse, often dubbed a “Blood Moon” due to the Moon’s reddish hue during totality, occurring March 3 and visible in many parts of the world, including North America, Australia and East Asia.

What Indians Will See

Since the Moon will rise after the eclipse has already begun, most Indian observers will only be able to see the final, partial phase of the event around moonrise in the early evening.

Nagpur and other central India cities will see a visible partial eclipse around sunset and moonrise.

In Chennai, the last portion of the eclipse, as the Moon emerges from Earth’s shadow , is expected to last for about 30 minutes after moonrise, weather permitting.

In many eastern and northeast cities such as Assam, the total phase may be partly visible before the Moon fully rises.

Eclipse Timing and Viewing Tips

Astronomers say the partial phase begins earlier in the afternoon (around 3:20 PM IST) but will only be observable after moonrise (around 6:20-6:30 PM IST) across much of India; observers should look towards the eastern sky soon after sunset for the best view.

A lunar eclipse is safe to view with the naked eye, though binoculars or a telescope can enhance the experience. Clear skies and an unobstructed horizon will improve visibility.

This eclipse is the first of 2026 and one of the few major astronomical events this year visible from the Indian subcontinent. After March 3, the next visible lunar eclipse from India is expected in 2028.