Modern Sugarcane Farming Gets Push In Odisha To Improve Yields, Income

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha is reassessing how sugarcane is grown, managed and marketed as the state seeks to make the crop more productive for farmers and strengthen the wider sugar economy.

A two-day workshop at Krushi Bhavan in Bhubaneswar is bringing agricultural scientists, farmers, government officials and sugar mill representatives together to examine the gaps in sugarcane production and identify practices that could improve returns. The programme began on September 8 and will continue through September 9 under the state-sector Technology Mission on Sugarcane Development (TMSD).

The timing reflects a wider concern over fluctuating production. Odisha recorded around 14.37 lakh metric tonnes of sugarcane from 19,680 hectares in 2022-23. Production climbed to 16.36 lakh metric tonnes when cultivation expanded to 22,460 hectares in 2023-24. A year later, the area declined to around 19,200 hectares and output was estimated at 14.53 lakh metric tonnes.

Average productivity across the three-year period stood at about 75.68 quintals per hectare.

The government now wants to address both sides of the equation: bringing more land under the crop and getting better output from existing cultivation. Differences in productivity across districts have pointed to room for improvement through better planting material, scientific farm practices, stronger pest and disease control and more efficient use of agricultural resources.

Sugarcane remains an important cash crop in Odisha and is seen as having scope to contribute more to farm incomes while supporting sugar mills and other allied activities. Major growing areas include Kataka, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Baleshwar, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada and Kalahandi.

Technology and field practices under review

The workshop is going beyond crop yields to examine the economics and sustainability of sugarcane cultivation.

Experts are discussing high-yielding varieties, land preparation and soil health, along with organic and integrated nutrient management. Pest and disease management, sustainable farming methods and the efficient use of agricultural machinery are also part of the sessions.

Water use is another focus. Precision irrigation will be examined alongside post-harvest management and opportunities for value addition.

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The discussions also extend beyond the farm gate. Sugarcane marketing, pricing policies, cooperative models and market linkages through Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) are being considered as part of efforts to improve farmers’ returns.

Scientists brought into direct farmer interaction

The initiative has drawn specialists from the ICAR-Indian Institute of Sugarcane Research (ICAR-IISR), ICAR-Sugarcane Breeding Institute (ICAR-SBI), ICAR-Indian Institute of Water Management (ICAR-IIWM), Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) and ICAR-Central Rice Research Institute (ICAR-CRRI).

The participating experts include Dr T.K. Srivastava, Dr Sujata Das, Dr C.H. Sita Ramalakshmi, Dr Debadatta Sethi, Dr Rahul Kumar Tiwari, Dr Swagatika Mohanty, Dr A. Vennila, Dr B. Bhajanta, Dr Markandeya Mohapatra, Dr Prabhukalyan Panigrahi and Dr Chandra Gupta.

A key part of the programme is the interaction between farmers and scientists. Growers can raise field-level problems involving crop management, productivity, pest and disease control and resource use, allowing researchers and officials to discuss practical responses.

Five successful sugarcane farmers are also scheduled to be felicitated for their contributions to the sector.

Ministers inaugurate two-day programme

Deputy Chief Minister and Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment and Energy Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo inaugurated the workshop along with Cooperation, Textiles, Handlooms and Handicrafts Minister Pradeep Bal Samanta.

Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Commissioner-cum-Secretary Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav, OUAT Vice-Chancellor Prof Pravat Kumar Roul, Director of Agriculture and Food Production Shubham Saxena and Director of Soil Conservation and Watershed Development Subrat Kumar Panda were among the officials present at the inaugural session.

The Agriculture Department expects the exercise to improve coordination between farmers, research institutions, government agencies, sugar mills and FPOs. Alongside higher yields and better sugar content, the focus is on lowering cultivation costs and building more climate-resilient farming practices.

For Odisha, the challenge is therefore not simply to produce more sugarcane. The state is trying to improve productivity, contain costs and create stronger routes to the market so that increased production translates into better and more sustainable income for growers.