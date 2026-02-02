Mission Shakti Set for Digital Leap as Odisha Govt Approves Smartphones, Uniforms and ID Cards for Women SHG Network

Advertisement

The Odisha government has announced a comprehensive upgrade of the Mission Shakti programme, signalling a decisive push towards digitisation, visibility and institutional recognition of women self-help groups across the state. Under the new measures, Mission Shakti women will receive smartphones, new uniforms and official identity cards, aimed at strengthening grassroots governance and improving coordination with banks and government departments.

The announcement was made by Pravati Parida, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Women & Child Development, during a state-level programme in Bhubaneswar. The move is positioned as a structural upgrade rather than a symbolic welfare step, with the government focusing on improving operational efficiency of the Mission Shakti ecosystem.

As part of the initiative, around 46,000 Community Resource Persons (CRPs) working under Mission Shakti will be provided smartphones. These devices are expected to help SHG leaders digitally manage records, access government applications, coordinate training programmes and improve last-mile delivery of welfare and credit-linked schemes. Officials indicated that digital access would reduce delays, manual paperwork and dependency on intermediaries.

In a parallel move to enhance identity and public recognition, the government will introduce new uniforms for Mission Shakti members, designed to reflect Odia Asmita (Odia pride and cultural identity). The rollout of the uniform is planned from April 1, 2026 (Utkal Divas), giving the programme a unified and visible presence across districts.

Additionally, official ID cards will be issued to Mission Shakti functionaries, a step expected to ease interactions with banks, block offices, district administrations and financial institutions. The ID cards aim to formalise the role of SHG members, particularly while facilitating credit access, interest subvention claims and official verification.

Mission Shakti currently represents one of the largest women-led self-help group networks in India, playing a central role in micro-credit delivery, livelihood promotion and rural economic participation. The latest measures underline the state government’s intent to shift the programme from welfare-driven support to a digitally enabled, institutionally empowered women’s network.

With smartphones enabling real-time coordination, uniforms reinforcing collective identity, and ID cards formalising authority, the Mission Shakti overhaul marks a strategic step towards professionalising women-led grassroots governance in Odisha, officials said.