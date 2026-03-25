Mission Shakti: Odisha Govt Releases ₹208 Cr for Women SHGs

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The Odisha government has allocated ₹208.35 crore in interest subvention to around 2.67 lakh Women Self-Help Groups (WSHGs). This money, disbursed by the Mission Shakti Department, helps cut down the interest on SHG loans and gives women across Odisha a boost to start and grow their businesses.

At an event at Mission Shakti Bhawan in Bhubaneswar, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida emphasized, women in Odisha aren’t just recipients of support anymore—they’re actually leading social and economic change. She encouraged SHG members to make the most of these funds, reinvest their profits wisely, and work on their financial skills to help build a more developed Odisha.

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Beyond interest subvention, the government extended additional financial support to strengthen community-level institutions. This includes ₹6.43 crore as a revolving fund for 3,510 SHGs, ₹57.05 crore as a Community Investment Fund for 180 Gram Panchayat Level Federations (GPLFs), and ₹1.40 crore as a Vulnerability Reduction Fund for 101 Cluster Level Federations (CLFs).

Another key point from Parida’s speech, she pushed for vigilance against digital threats. She warned SHG members about the uptick in cybercrime and financial fraud, and talked directly with people from different districts like Koraput and Ganjam, making sure these schemes are actually benefitting people at the grassroots.

With this latest payout, the Mission Shakti Department has reimbursed a total of ₹724.39 crore in interest subvention this financial year (2025–26), helping over 3.80 lakh SHGs. This ongoing effort really shows the state’s commitment to building a self-reliant economy—by backing women entrepreneurs with steady financial and institutional support.